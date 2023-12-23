Sydney Sweeney Talks Shooting Euphoria Season 3 After Angus Cloud's Death

As is the case every year in the pop culture sphere, 2023 saw its fair share of shocking and tragic deaths from beloved public figures. However, the ones that often hit the hardest are those whose journeys through life seem to be just beginning, such as 25-year-old "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud.

The actor emerged as a fan favorite during his two seasons on "Euphoria," but now the upcoming third season of the Sam Levinson series will have to go on without his character, Fez. One of his co-stars, Sydney Sweeney, explained how the other series leads have been dealing with this inevitability.

"[My co-stars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock," she told Glamour. "I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming, and I won't see Angus on set." Though the experience of watching a show like "Euphoria" and working to make it are no doubt very different, fans may feel the same way to some extent when Fez doesn't return in Season 3, particularly since he won't be able to see through his surprisingly sweet romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow).