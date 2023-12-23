Sydney Sweeney Talks Shooting Euphoria Season 3 After Angus Cloud's Death
As is the case every year in the pop culture sphere, 2023 saw its fair share of shocking and tragic deaths from beloved public figures. However, the ones that often hit the hardest are those whose journeys through life seem to be just beginning, such as 25-year-old "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud.
The actor emerged as a fan favorite during his two seasons on "Euphoria," but now the upcoming third season of the Sam Levinson series will have to go on without his character, Fez. One of his co-stars, Sydney Sweeney, explained how the other series leads have been dealing with this inevitability.
"[My co-stars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock," she told Glamour. "I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming, and I won't see Angus on set." Though the experience of watching a show like "Euphoria" and working to make it are no doubt very different, fans may feel the same way to some extent when Fez doesn't return in Season 3, particularly since he won't be able to see through his surprisingly sweet romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow).
Sydney Sweeney says Angus Cloud lives on through his work
Sydney Sweeney went on to note just how intimate the experience of shooting a show like "Euphoria" can be for her and her co-stars, even after filming is complete and they go back to their own lives. "When we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other, and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world," she explained.
The "Euphoria" actor also pointed out that when someone in the world of entertainment like Angus Cloud does pass away, viewers at least have the gift of still being able to see them alive on the screen. "It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they're still alive in so many forms," she said.
Finally, Sweeney pointed out how just being on a show like "Euphoria" can be therapeutic, even amid these tragic real-life events. "Cassie is definitely the closest — especially in Season 1 — to me that I've played, and she means a lot to me," she explained. "But it's almost like therapy: where I can let out so much ... that when I go home, I feel free."