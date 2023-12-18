Biggest Plot Holes In Wonka

Contains spoilers for "Wonka"

Welcome to the wonderful, whimsical world of "Wonka." This movie musical takes place 25 years before the events of the book that inspired the beloved 1971 version of "Charlie and the Charlie Factory." "Wonka" turns much of what we know about that film's Willy Wonka on its top-hatted head — for better or worse.

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, "Wonka" is whimsical, delightful, heartfelt — and sweet enough to give you a toothache. But we'll trade basic dental health for a dose of cute comedy, gorgeous production design, and tearjerking flashbacks from the same writing team that gave us "Paddington 2."

"Wonka" is a cinematic confection that can delight families and single softies alike. It's movie magic powered by pure imagination. It doesn't need to be poked and prodded for plot holes, but we took a cynical page out of Roald Dahl's books and did it anyway — but all in good fun. Consider this list written in sparkly sour candy on a rainbow-colored strip of bubble gum. Read on for the biggest Wonkas in plot holes. Strike that, reverse it. Read on for the biggest plot holes in "Wonka."