Bruce Campbell Trolled Deadpool 3 Leakers With A Fake Ash Williams Cameo Tease

Leaks are part of the territory when it comes to major media franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the amount of leaks surrounding "Deadpool 3" could be considered outside the norm. For some fans, it may feel like all of the film's secrets and surprises are getting spoiled before the movie even gets released, which isn't too common with the famously secretive Marvel Studios. So why exactly is so much information about "Deadpool 3" reaching the internet?

Based on what Ryan Reynolds has said, it seems that the massive amount of "Deadpool 3" leaks stems from the fact that the movie is doing a great deal of filming on location. "It is important for us to shoot the new 'Deadpool' film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally," the actor wrote in a now-unavailable Instagram post (preserved by IGN). As such, leakers with telephoto lenses have been able to grab images of the set quite easily.

Despite the large amount of leaks, Reynolds hopes that insiders will hold back on revealing all of the movie's secrets. "The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen," he explained. "Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket."