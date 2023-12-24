John Cena's Deadpool 3 Social Media Post Has The Internet Buzzing

"Deadpool 3" earned the top spot as Fandango's most anticipated movie of 2024 for good reason. Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine since seemingly biting the dust in 2017's "Logan," and numerous rumors are circulating about which other X-Men could potentially make a cameo in the multiverse-hopping extravaganza. However, there might be a different kind of cameo that audiences definitely won't see coming.

John Cena recently posted a photo of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" to his Instagram. Social media has been set aflame with the possibility of Cena joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many fans have an idea of who he could play. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @blindmellojelly wrote, "John Cena is going to be Cable in Deadpool 3?!" There's no word, however, on whether Cable, played by Josh Brolin in "Deadpool 2," will factor into the new film. But since Brolin portrayed Thanos in the MCU, a recast may be in order for the Merc with a Mouth to comment on.

Cena's post is also intriguing because he already has a prominent role in the DC Universe as Peacemaker. A lot of fans apparently want to believe a Marvel and DC crossover is imminent, with Instagrammer @sekh8n writing, "Cameo of peacemaker in Deadpool 3 confirmed." It seems unlikely, but given how "Deadpool 3" will likely close out the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" universe, maybe he'll visit Warner Bros. to see another violent, profane anti-hero in action.