Deadpool 3's Loki Connection Confirmed In Spoiler-Filled Set Photo
Contains potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3"
"Deadpool 3" must have the least secure film set of all time, with all the behind-the-scenes photos leaking. Either that, or they're trying to build up hype for the only film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming out in 2024. Regardless, fans have already learned a great deal about the superhero threequel, such as one X-Men villain's death getting spoiled. Now, we have confirmation of a major Marvel organization factoring into the plot, too.
Splash News uploaded dozens of "Deadpool 3" set photos to ImgBB. There's a lot to glean from the cast and crew, but one picture in particular may make Marvel fans swoon. Set against an apocalyptic backdrop, a nondescript man can be seen walking; however, he's wearing what appears to be an upgraded version of the Time Variance Authority uniform. The TVA was introduced in "Loki" as an organization in charge of maintaining the Sacred Timeline. It ensures the Marvel Multiverse remains intact, and seeing how "Deadpool 3" likely deals with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) jumping from the Fox X-Men timeline to the MCU proper, it makes sense the TVA would be part of the proceedings.
Fans have long suspected the TVA would play a role in "Deadpool 3," going back to when Ryan Reynolds interacted with Miss Minutes on social media. These photos seemingly confirm the TVA's involvement, with the main question now being whether fans should expect the likes of Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) to stop by.
Fans wonder when other characters will be revealed through Deadpool 3 set photos
Given how Loki (Tom Hiddleston) becomes a God of Time in the "Loki" Season 2 finale, it's unlikely he'll have a cameo in "Deadpool 3." But judging from the other set photos published by Splash News, it seems like there will be plenty to keep fans entertained. For starters, it seems like part of the movie will have some serious Mad Max vibes, as many characters, as well as someone who looks an awful lot like Sabretooth, ride eccentric vehicles in an apocalyptic landscape. And fans are already speculating how this chase sequence will factor into the finished film.
Redditor u/TypeExpert posited, "So is this void stuff all the third act? I wonder what other characters like colossus, elektra, teenage warhead are up to in this film. We know for a fact they're in the film, But zero set pics." Someone else commented underneath this post, suggesting it's part of the first act, which could make a lot more sense. If Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) have to contend with some minor X-Men villains at the start of the film, it could give the TVA justification for intervening. Through this, the TVA could give the duo the power to traverse the Multiverse, allowing them to go through various Marvel moments over the years.
Hopefully, "Deadpool 3" doesn't reveal too much through these leaked set photos, but it's probably safe to say there are still a few surprises in store. The leaks are serving their purpose of getting fans excited, as another Redditor succinctly summed up a lot of people's feelings on the movie by stating, "Oh yeah, this movie gonna f***."