Deadpool 3's Loki Connection Confirmed In Spoiler-Filled Set Photo

Contains potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3"

"Deadpool 3" must have the least secure film set of all time, with all the behind-the-scenes photos leaking. Either that, or they're trying to build up hype for the only film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming out in 2024. Regardless, fans have already learned a great deal about the superhero threequel, such as one X-Men villain's death getting spoiled. Now, we have confirmation of a major Marvel organization factoring into the plot, too.

Splash News uploaded dozens of "Deadpool 3" set photos to ImgBB. There's a lot to glean from the cast and crew, but one picture in particular may make Marvel fans swoon. Set against an apocalyptic backdrop, a nondescript man can be seen walking; however, he's wearing what appears to be an upgraded version of the Time Variance Authority uniform. The TVA was introduced in "Loki" as an organization in charge of maintaining the Sacred Timeline. It ensures the Marvel Multiverse remains intact, and seeing how "Deadpool 3" likely deals with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) jumping from the Fox X-Men timeline to the MCU proper, it makes sense the TVA would be part of the proceedings.

Fans have long suspected the TVA would play a role in "Deadpool 3," going back to when Ryan Reynolds interacted with Miss Minutes on social media. These photos seemingly confirm the TVA's involvement, with the main question now being whether fans should expect the likes of Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) to stop by.