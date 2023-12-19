Star Wars' 5 Best & 5 Worst Moments Of 2023

From the moment he steps out of his spaceship and tears through his opponents (in a suspiciously Darth Vader-esque style), Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll had the makings of a classic Star Wars antagonist. Mind you, the dark Jedi from Dave Filoni's "Ahsoka" isn't strictly evil — he's merely disillusioned with the Jedi way.

Skoll is complex. He gets the best of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in lightsaber combat, but he's not particularly happy about it. He's committed enough to his mysterious mission to work with villains, yet doesn't harm people if possible. Oh, and he might have been the complex main antagonist of the "new galaxy" leg of Star Wars — if it wasn't for Stevenson's tragic death at age 58. The last time we see Baylan he's standing on a giant statue of one of the mythical Mortis Gods from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which is a clue about the power he's trying to awaken.

Stevenson was delighted to be a part of the Star Wars universe, and contrary to his character's stern appearance, he instinctively took part in a lighthearted classic Star Wars ritual during filming. "I must admit, the first time you turn a lightsaber on, you make the noise," he told Entertainment Weekly in May "[And then you're like] 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' Everybody does that, but you just can't help it!" While the role of Baylan Skoll may or may not be recast, it's a tragedy that Stevenson won't be able to complete his character's arc ... or see how much the fans love him.