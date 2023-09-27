Ahsoka Fans Think Thrawn Looks Like A Blue Elon Musk & We Can't Unsee It
There are quite a few similarities between Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) within "Star Wars" lore and billionaire business magnate Elon Musk. One is a megalomaniac who seeks to traverse space as part of an ongoing galactic conquest with a legion of subservient minions who chant his name with reverence, and the other is a "Star Wars" character.
Thanks to "Ahsoka," audiences have gotten their first live-action look at Thrawn, who's been a fan favorite figure since becoming part of the Extended Universe. He officially became part of the canon in "Star Wars Rebels," and he could have a considerable part to play in the franchise's future if his current reception is any indication. Viewers are thrilled to see him get his due, but some just can't get over the fact that he looks an awful lot like Musk in "Ahsoka."
The hosts of My Mom's Basement Podcast posted a clip on TikTok where they joke about Thrawn looking like a blue Elon Musk, accompanied by a Photoshop of such an image for good measure. The comparison even made its way to Musk's latest acquisition, X (formerly known as Twitter). The likeness is too great for some, like @bethel_ray writing, "They need to re-cast Admiral Thrawn. I absolutely cant get over the fact this dude looks like blue Elon Musk." X user @DaireBehan was in the same boat, "I love Thrawn and Lars' performance of him to bits and I wouldn't have cast him as anyone different at all, but every time I see live action Thrawn I think 'Blue Elon Musk'." Musk has yet to comment on the resemblance, which is strange given his penchant for memes, but fans are having fun posting side-by-side pictures.
Lars Mikkelsen and Elon Musk do kind of look alike
Lars Mikkelsen and Elon Musk do share some facial similarities, but if you covered both in blue makeup and gave them red eyes, it'd be a little tricky to tell them apart. Of course, Grand Admiral Thrawn's look has been well-established within "Star Wars" media over the years. He's basically always been a tall blue alien with slicked-back black hair, but it's possible people are noting a similarity due to their general demeanors, too.
"Star Wars Rebels" and "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni has spoken about the process of getting Mikkelsen in the role of Thrawn, and it all came down to getting the voice just right. He told Entertainment Tonight, "It was a very big challenge to cast the voice. You know, how do you find a voice for a character that everybody who has read it, pictured it probably in a different, unique way?" He eventually landed on Mikkelsen, who has such a distinct, intimidating voice, to the point where Jon Favreau told Filoni it would be tough to top him for a live-action adaptation.
Fortunately, Filoni could have his cake and eat it, too, as he explained, "The sound of his voice is kind of what I write to. [I thought] 'Now it's gotta be Lars' and Jon's like 'Okay.' He looks wonderful in blue. Not everybody does, so that's a factor." It's unlikely Filoni had a picture of a blue Elon Musk on his "Ahsoka" vision board, but these kinds of things are bound to happen occasionally. Plus, given the fact Elon Musk had a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was name-dropped in a "Star Trek" show, it may only be a matter of time until he finds a way properly into "Star Wars."