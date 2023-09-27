Ahsoka Fans Think Thrawn Looks Like A Blue Elon Musk & We Can't Unsee It

There are quite a few similarities between Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) within "Star Wars" lore and billionaire business magnate Elon Musk. One is a megalomaniac who seeks to traverse space as part of an ongoing galactic conquest with a legion of subservient minions who chant his name with reverence, and the other is a "Star Wars" character.

Thanks to "Ahsoka," audiences have gotten their first live-action look at Thrawn, who's been a fan favorite figure since becoming part of the Extended Universe. He officially became part of the canon in "Star Wars Rebels," and he could have a considerable part to play in the franchise's future if his current reception is any indication. Viewers are thrilled to see him get his due, but some just can't get over the fact that he looks an awful lot like Musk in "Ahsoka."

The hosts of My Mom's Basement Podcast posted a clip on TikTok where they joke about Thrawn looking like a blue Elon Musk, accompanied by a Photoshop of such an image for good measure. The comparison even made its way to Musk's latest acquisition, X (formerly known as Twitter). The likeness is too great for some, like @bethel_ray writing, "They need to re-cast Admiral Thrawn. I absolutely cant get over the fact this dude looks like blue Elon Musk." X user @DaireBehan was in the same boat, "I love Thrawn and Lars' performance of him to bits and I wouldn't have cast him as anyone different at all, but every time I see live action Thrawn I think 'Blue Elon Musk'." Musk has yet to comment on the resemblance, which is strange given his penchant for memes, but fans are having fun posting side-by-side pictures.