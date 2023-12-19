How Superman Became Santa Claus' Worst Enemy
Contains spoilers for "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #3 (by Jeff Parker, Michele Bandini, Trevor Hairsine, Alex Sinclair, and Pat Brosseau)
Krampus just gained a significant advantage in his mission to spread evil and take down DC Comics' newest superhero, Santa Claus. The European folklore villain, who has recently been unleashed on the DC Universe, has brainwashed Superman into joining his deadly army — and with the Man of Steel fighting at his side, taking Krampus down will be more difficult than ever.
In "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight," Santa visits Gotham upon learning that Krampus has re-emerged in Batman's city. We learn the Dark Knight shares a secret history with St. Nick, as he is one of the many combat experts Bruce Wayne trained under. However, just as the reunion begins, Krampus unleashes his army on the world. Batman calls the Justice League, who are, as you would expect, all ready to help. Superman, in particular, is excited to meet Santa, as he recalls writing him a letter as a child. Unfortunately for Man of Steel, however, his glee fades quickly when Krampus arrives.
After beating a giant serpent in Norway and being introduced to the Mighty Woodsman (aka the Elves), who initially agreed to help Santa with his continued protection against Krampus, the superhero team teleports to Norway, where they encounter the villain. But when they try to take him out, Krampus uses his powers to influence Superman into fighting alongside him, with the mind-controlled hero giving the ancient, demonic being a major assist in his plan for revenge on Santa.
DC reveals the secret history of Krampus
While Krampus is hellbent on destroying the DC Universe, "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #2 reveals he wasn't always a deadly figure — and Santa is the person responsible for his evil transformation.
Showing Batman, Superman, and other heroes memories of his past, Santa reveals scenes of Krampus tying up and frightening children on Santa's naughty list, but it's all an act as the demon-like creature works alongside Santa Claus to scare the youngsters to get them on the right path — an operation Robin describes as a "bad cop, worse cop" routine. However, while Saint Nicholas was unable to shake his fear that Krampus was spinning out of control, in reality, he was too afraid to talk about how much he wanted to be feared. Believing that Krampus had turned into the killer he pretended to be, Santa banished him to a wasteland of living ghosts. Unfortunately, Santa's instincts were entirely wrong, as Krampus hadn't killed anyone. As a result, Krampus joined forces with evil actors inside the realm where Santa stuck him, and the jolly hero is the one responsible for his ally's full-blown monstrous turn.
Santa tried to find Krampus, but after years of searching, he assumed he died from his banishment. That is, until Krampus returned to Earth during the recent conflict of DC Comics' Nightmare Realm in the "Night Terrors" event. Now, Santa is trying to stop what he created, while the holiday-centric villain seeks revenge.
Superman is a major problem for Santa
By mind-controlling Superman, Krampus accomplishes two things: First, he immediately and severely limits the threat of the Justice League, Damian Wayne, and Santa. Secondly, he uses Superman's strength to break a giant glacier holding back some of Krampus' deadliest warriors, including Frost Giants and an army of undead fighters. Santa and the heroes are left scrambling as the issue ends, confronted by St. Nick's former best friend, his massive forces, and, of course, a corrupted Man of Steel. To stop Krampus, Santa and the Justice League will need all the help they can get.
"Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #4 teases the fight ahead between good and evil as the battle for Christmas is about to unfold. Check out Dan Mora's cover for the issue, followed by the DC Comics' official solicitation text.
CHRISTMAS NIGHT IS FIGHT NIGHT! It's a Christmas Night Fight: The search for a stolen child leads to Santa versus Krampus in the final, climactic battle for the soul of Christmas! The Justice League are stretched thin battling the mightiest monsters of the ages when the true menace is revealed!
Readers can see the battle lines drawn in "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #3, which is now available in comic book stores and online retailers.