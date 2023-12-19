How Superman Became Santa Claus' Worst Enemy

Contains spoilers for "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #3 (by Jeff Parker, Michele Bandini, Trevor Hairsine, Alex Sinclair, and Pat Brosseau)

Krampus just gained a significant advantage in his mission to spread evil and take down DC Comics' newest superhero, Santa Claus. The European folklore villain, who has recently been unleashed on the DC Universe, has brainwashed Superman into joining his deadly army — and with the Man of Steel fighting at his side, taking Krampus down will be more difficult than ever.

In "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight," Santa visits Gotham upon learning that Krampus has re-emerged in Batman's city. We learn the Dark Knight shares a secret history with St. Nick, as he is one of the many combat experts Bruce Wayne trained under. However, just as the reunion begins, Krampus unleashes his army on the world. Batman calls the Justice League, who are, as you would expect, all ready to help. Superman, in particular, is excited to meet Santa, as he recalls writing him a letter as a child. Unfortunately for Man of Steel, however, his glee fades quickly when Krampus arrives.

After beating a giant serpent in Norway and being introduced to the Mighty Woodsman (aka the Elves), who initially agreed to help Santa with his continued protection against Krampus, the superhero team teleports to Norway, where they encounter the villain. But when they try to take him out, Krampus uses his powers to influence Superman into fighting alongside him, with the mind-controlled hero giving the ancient, demonic being a major assist in his plan for revenge on Santa.