DC Just Gave Santa Claus A Superhero Costume & A New Partner - Batman?

Santa Claus is coming to the DC Universe in "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" (by Jeff Parker, Michele Bandini, and Alex Sinclair), where Batman teams with Santa to investigate deadly criminal activity in Gotham City just days before Christmas. The comic will explore the Dark Knight and Saint Nick's previously unrevealed student-teacher relationship (yes, you read that right), pairing the holiday-themed dynamic duo in an unexpected and festive noir mystery.

Beyond the unconventional pairing, Santa has received a redesign for the series from superstar artist Dan Mora. The look gives Santa his own utility belt, claws, and a massive red cape, perhaps indicating that Batman may have equipped Santa with some armor and weapon upgrades to take on the threat they're about to face. And Batman and Santa will be in a tough position, as they will take on the half-goat, half-demon monster Krampus, Santa's dark opposite, who is likely involved in the Christmas crime spree in Gotham City.

Longtime comic book readers know this isn't the first time Dan Mora has revamped Kris Kringle, as the "Batman/Superman: World's Finest" artist co-created "Klaus" in 2015 with legendary writer Grant Morrison. Published by BOOM! Studios, "Klaus" is a dark retelling of the origin of Santa Claus in a world of magic and folklore — not to be confused with the recent "Klaus" film on Netflix starring J.K. Simmons, another Santa origin story, nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 92nd Academy Awards.