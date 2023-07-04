DC's Newest Nightmare Villain Just Put The DC Universe To Sleep

In "Knight Terrors: Batman" #1 by Joshua Williamson, David Lafuente, Rex Lokus, Guillem March, Tomeu Morey, and Troy Peteri, readers are taken inside a nightmare concocted by Insomnia. Despite specifically training himself to take on his greatest fears, Bruce finds himself a young boy once again in the false, dark reality. Some of Batman's most notable origin moments become full-blown horrors for Wayne, as he's nearly crushed by giant-sized pearls from his mother's iconic necklace worn on the day of her murder. After dodging the giant balls, he finds himself in the Monarch Theater, the last moment of joy he ever felt with his parents. However, "Zorro" isn't the film being shown; instead, he watches Batman fight in the waking world. Bruce realizes Deadman has overtaken his body, which prevents him from waking up.

Insomnia does his best to scare Bruce, including sending him to a graveyard featuring the tombstones of all of his closest family and friends, leading to a confrontation with Insomnia, who dresses like a Robin. Insomnia asks for Bruce's help finding the Nightmare Stone, and when he refuses, the villain unleashes undead versions of Nightwing, Batgirl, and other close allies to Batman. The Caped Crusader fights them off and keeps a surprisingly clear head despite the events at hand. However, in a disgusting moment, Bruce vomits up a giant bat with a gun for a head (yes, it's as wild as it sounds), representing his darkness being turned against him. Insomnia then sends Bruce further into his nightmares, making him take the place of his parents' killer, Joe Chill, who originally killed Thomas and Martha Wayne and sent Bruce on his path to become a hero. Batman becomes directly responsible for his parent's death in the issue-ending scene.