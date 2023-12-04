Forget Blade: Santa Claus Slays Vampires This Christmas In DC's Silent Knight [EXCLUSIVE]

Contains spoilers for "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #1 (by Jeff Parker, Michele Bandini, Alex Sinclair, and Pat Brosseau)

Santa is coming to the DC Universe and is doing much more than delivering presents to those who made his nice list. In the upcoming "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #1 from DC Comics, Kris Kringle arrives in Gotham City, investigating a brutal crime alongside his former student, Batman. The new four-issue Christmas-themed miniseries reveals St. Nick's student-teacher relationship with The Dark Knight, features several other fan-favorite characters, including Zatanna, and sees Santa Claus get an all-new costume from superstar artist Dan Mora to take on evildoers.

Looper has an exclusive two-page preview of "Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight" #1, showing Santa touching down in Gotham City on top of his trusted reindeer, Prancer. Instead of wielding a bag of presents, he comes with a crossbow ready to fire at vicious vampires.

DC Comics/Michele Bandini-Alex Sinclair

Zatanna and Robin can't believe their eyes seeing Santa as Batman reveals his shared history with a man he refers to as Kris. The Caped Crusader mentions Santa taught him a few things during his years abroad. Damian Wayne is mystified to learn about his dad's connection to a figure he says he doesn't believe in, despite him standing right in front of him. However, before full introductions can be made, the quartet is called into action.