Charlie Hunnam Turned Down DC's Green Arrow For Two Unexpected Reasons
Given Charlie Hunnam's past reactions to questions asking if he'd consider playing Green Arrow, fans shouldn't hold their breath when it comes to the chance of him ever portraying Oliver Queen in DC's new movie universe.
During an interview to promote "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire," the "Sons of Anarchy" and "Pacific Rim" star said he's been approached by DC to play the Justice League member in the past, but oddly enough, not by DCEU architect and "Rebel Moon" director Zack Snyder. "I never talked to Zack about it," Hunnam told Comic Book. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm."
Perhaps one of the reasons is the fact that apparently DC's comic books aren't in the actor's wheelhouse, or at the very least, Oliver Queen isn't. "I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to offend anyone," Hunnam told the outlet.
Another reason Hunnam wasn't keen on playing Green Arrow seems to come down to the character's iconic costume and the actor's lack of interest in wearing it. "I looked at one picture [of the character] and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material,'" Hunnam said. "Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"
Hunnam apparently isn't a fan of spandex or the color green
As noted by Comic Book, it isn't clear if Charlie Hunnam was offered the Green Arrow role for Zack Snyder's DCEU or for another DC project. Never having participated in the DCEU may have its advantages for Hunnam if he changes his mind about playing a DC hero, though, since few actors featured in Snyder's superhero movies will reprise their roles in future projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead Warner Bros.' new DC Film and TV Division.
If Hunnam does have a change of heart and DC's new filmmaking duo decides to go green, there's an abandoned Green Arrow script that seems to be perfect for Gunn's DC reboot. Co-written by Justin Marks and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight Trilogy" scribe David S. Goyer, the script is titled "Green Arrow: Escape from Super Max" and finds the Emerald Archer locked up behind bars for a murder he didn't commit in a prison populated by supervillains.
Meanwhile, "Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire" marks Hunnam's first collaboration with Snyder. In the movie, Hunnam plays Kai, a mercenary who joins forces with a warrior named Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her group of rebels on a distant moon who are fighting against the tyrannical ruler of a planet called the Motherworld.