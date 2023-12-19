Charlie Hunnam Turned Down DC's Green Arrow For Two Unexpected Reasons

Given Charlie Hunnam's past reactions to questions asking if he'd consider playing Green Arrow, fans shouldn't hold their breath when it comes to the chance of him ever portraying Oliver Queen in DC's new movie universe.

During an interview to promote "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire," the "Sons of Anarchy" and "Pacific Rim" star said he's been approached by DC to play the Justice League member in the past, but oddly enough, not by DCEU architect and "Rebel Moon" director Zack Snyder. "I never talked to Zack about it," Hunnam told Comic Book. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm."

Perhaps one of the reasons is the fact that apparently DC's comic books aren't in the actor's wheelhouse, or at the very least, Oliver Queen isn't. "I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to offend anyone," Hunnam told the outlet.

Another reason Hunnam wasn't keen on playing Green Arrow seems to come down to the character's iconic costume and the actor's lack of interest in wearing it. "I looked at one picture [of the character] and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material,'" Hunnam said. "Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"