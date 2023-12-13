This Abandoned Green Arrow Movie Script Is Perfect For James Gunn's Reboot

Green Arrow seems all but destined to show up at some point in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. The character's storied comic book history and lack of appearances in live-action beyond The CW's "Arrow" television series make him the perfect hero to bring to the big screen, and if Gunn wants to give Oliver Queen his own solo film, an existing script featuring the hero fighting his way through a prison provides the DCU's architect with the perfect way to re-introduce the Emerald Archer to the world.

In the mid-2000s, David S. Goyer ("Batman: The Dark Knight") and Justin Marks ("Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li") worked on a script called "Green Arrow: Escape from Super Max." In a conversation with WizardUniverse.com back in 2007 (per IGN), Goyer revealed the plot of the movie would have seen Green Arrow end up in a prison designed to hold superpowered criminals after being framed for the murder of an important government official.

The project, which never made it into production, focused on the non-powered Justice League member battling his way out of the prison: "He's Green Arrow for the first ten minutes of the movie, and then he's arrested and his secret identity is revealed," Goyer explained of the proposed film's plot. "They shave his goatee and they take his costume and send him to prison for life, and he has to escape. It's like 'Alcatraz,' and he has to team up with, in some cases, some of the very same villains he is responsible for incarcerating in order to get out and clear his name."