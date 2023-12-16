Barack Obama's Role In Netflix's Leave The World Behind Is Deeper Than You Think

Despite Sam Esmail's screenplay perhaps going a bit too far at first, the "Leave the World Behind" director also pointed out how having a former president as an executive producer offered him a window into the reality of how these events might occur in reality.

"I am writing what I think is fiction; for the most part, I'm trying to keep it as true to life as possible, but I'm exaggerating and dramatizing," he pointed out. "And to hear an ex-president say, 'You're off by a few details'... I thought I was off by a lot!" Esmail exclaimed. "The fact that he said that scared the f*** out of me."

Though the fact that the Obamas have producing credits on "Leave the World Behind" may initially come as a surprise to Netflix subscribers, it turns out that there is also a good reason for this bit of trivia, as well. After all, the former president mentioned the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name on his 2021 summer reading list.

Still, it must be very disquieting to have a man who was once one of the most important and influential figures in global politics tell you just how close you got to accurately depicting an international disaster in your screenplay. On the other hand, however, a storyteller like Esmail has made his career by mirroring real-life events to some degree with his writing, and as such, the observation does seem somewhat apt.