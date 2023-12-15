Martin Scorsese Disagrees With One Killers Of The Flower Moon Complaint

It seems that many of the year's major films couldn't completely avoid the controversies surrounding them in 2023. "Killers of the Flower Moon" has now joined the likes of "Oppenheimer," with some viewers suggesting a correlation between real-life events and how these events ought to be depicted on the screen in such stories.

The criticism suggests that despite "Killers of the Flower Moon" being focused on the tragic murders of the Osage tribe in the 1920s, the true crime story is too often told from the perspective of the film's Caucasian characters. However, director Martin Scorsese is pushing back on this particular point of contention, suggesting that his film is more nuanced in its approach than these complaints might suggest.

"I can't really agree that the story is told primarily from a white man's perspective," he told The New York Times. "I wanted to create a kind of panoramic perspective. There are many interwoven characters and strands in the story. The majority of the white characters are swindlers, thieves, and murderers. That includes Ernest and Bill, of course. I think the picture really isn't from their 'perspective.'"