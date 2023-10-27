Reservation Dogs Star Calls Watching Killers Of The Flower Moon 'F--Ing Hellfire'

Martin Scorsese's long-awaited adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon" is finally out in theaters, adding another huge film to the director's extensive filmography. "Huge" is putting it mildly, too, as the historical Western drama clocks in at just under three and a half hours. Honestly, it's a "Zack Snyder's Justice League" runtime for a movie that couldn't be more different in content and genre. While the film has already earned significant praise from many mainstream critics and cinephiles, it's also garnered some strong criticism.

Like the book of the same name by David Grann, "Killers of the Flower Moon" chronicles the vile murders of Osage Nation members after oil was found on Indigenous land in Oklahoma during the 1920s. The story is sickening and yet another instance of the violence committed against Indigenous peoples in the name of greed and colonial conquest. Although Scorsese's film is clearly meant to condemn this murderous history, several Indigenous-Americans have taken issue with the angle and tone of his film.

One notable name who's critiqued its format is "Reservation Dogs" star and ascending Hollywood writer-producer Devery Jacobs. A First Nations actor who grew up on Mohawk land, Jacobs took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after seeing "Killers of the Flower Moon" to share her thoughts. She critiqued the film extensively, calling it "f***ing hellfire" to watch as a Native viewer.