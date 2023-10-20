Killers Of The Flower Moon: Let's Talk About That Massive Final Cameo

Contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the devastating true story of a series of murders that struck the Osage Nation after oil was discovered on its reservation. As it turns out, the murders were carried out by the Burkhart family and others affiliated with them, who, despite seeming to care for the Osage, murdered various people in an attempt to acquire their oil headrights. The film ends by showing what happened to key players in this plot, particularly the Burkarts, who eventually faced trial for their crimes.

Whereas many true-story films end with written descriptions of what happened to the characters following the events of the film, "Killers of the Flower Moon" follows a different path. It comes to a close with an old-timey radio stage play where actors state what happened, such as William King Hale (Robert De Niro) being sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murders but ultimately being released on parole in 1947. The final person to get closure is Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone), an Osage native who saw her family get killed one by one. To read what happened to her, a radio news producer whom we haven't seen yet takes the stage, but he should look familiar to any cinephile as Martin Scorsese himself shares Mollie's fate with the audience.

Scorsese's character reveals that Mollie divorced Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio), remarried in 1928, and passed away in 1937. His presence adds an extra sense of gravitas to the description, almost pulling the audience back to reality and reminding them that these were actual people who suffered at the hands of white usurpers.