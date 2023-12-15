Matthew Perry's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

The following article includes discussion of drug addiction.

On October 28, the entertainment industry lost one of its most beloved television stars. Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," was found dead at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home, where he was declared dead at the scene from an apparent drowning. TMZ has now reported on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office's findings on the contributing factors to his death.

The toxicology report states Perry died from "the acute effects of ketamine." Ketamine is a substance often used for pain management as well as the treatment of certain mental health issues. TMZ reports that Perry had been receiving ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety; however, it's unclear how frequently he received such treatments in the months leading up to his death. His last ketamine infusion therapy reportedly occurred a week and a half prior to his passing. Therefore, it was determined the ketamine in his system "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

The medical examiner stated how the ketamine in the actor's system resulted in "both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression."