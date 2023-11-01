Matthew Perry's Cause Of Death In Question - Police Rule Out Fentanyl And Meth

Content warning: Addiction

New toxicology reports from Matthew Perry's autopsy indicate a lack of drugs in the late actor's system, following his tragic death at age 54 on October 28, 2023.

Evidently, law enforcement officers told TMZ that Perry did not have either fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of death. Perry was discovered when emergency services were called to his Los Angeles home for a cardiac event while Perry was in his hot tub. No illegal drugs were found at the scene.

The actor — known for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends" as well as films like "Fools Rush In" and "The Whole Nine Yards" — was an outspoken advocate for sobriety and addiction recovery, and wrote extensively about his addiction issues in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." He opened the book by describing previous health scares, including the time that his colon burst due to complications from drug use.

"I am no saint — none of us are — but once you have been at death's door and you don't die, you would think you would be bathed in relief and gratitude," Perry said in the memoir, detailing the complications he experienced after heavy drug and alcohol use. "But that isn't it at all — instead, you look at the difficult road ahead of you to get better and you are pissed. Something else happens, too. You are plagued by this nagging question: Why have I been spared?"