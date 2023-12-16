Here's What You Need To Know About The Pocket Panty From Shark Tank

Every week on ABC's long-running reality competition series "Shark Tank," aspiring entrepreneurs show up to peddle their products to the powerful Sharks and hope for an investment. While they're facing the panel — currently made up of business experts Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner — they have to explain exactly why their product deserves the support of the Sharks.

All sorts of companies have been spotlighted on "Shark Tank," from exercise gear manufacturers to travel accessory creators. So, fans might be wondering what unique item is up next on the docket. As it turns out, the answer is individually wrapped pairs of underwear.

On the December 15 episode, viewers get to check out the Pocket Panty, an innovative product from a female and Black-owned company that could come in handy in any number of situations. So what do you need to know about the Pocket Panty? Here's a look at the company, which was presented on the competition show by founder Ashlee L. Turner.