Here's What You Need To Know About The Pocket Panty From Shark Tank
Every week on ABC's long-running reality competition series "Shark Tank," aspiring entrepreneurs show up to peddle their products to the powerful Sharks and hope for an investment. While they're facing the panel — currently made up of business experts Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner — they have to explain exactly why their product deserves the support of the Sharks.
All sorts of companies have been spotlighted on "Shark Tank," from exercise gear manufacturers to travel accessory creators. So, fans might be wondering what unique item is up next on the docket. As it turns out, the answer is individually wrapped pairs of underwear.
On the December 15 episode, viewers get to check out the Pocket Panty, an innovative product from a female and Black-owned company that could come in handy in any number of situations. So what do you need to know about the Pocket Panty? Here's a look at the company, which was presented on the competition show by founder Ashlee L. Turner.
The Pocket Panty could prove useful for all sorts of reasons
As the official Pocket Panty website points out, there are any number of reasons that, while you're out and about, you might need a fresh pair of underwear. Maybe you just pushed yourself in an intensely sweaty spin class. Maybe you had a nasty spill of some kind, or perhaps you're stuck at the airport without a change of clothes and your flight just got canceled. Whatever the reason, the Pocket Panty is there when you need them. Best of all, these particular panties are designed as "one size fits most," preventing issues like muffin tops and wedgies. They are also reusable.
"Who has time to be inconvenienced by sifting through countless panty options at the mall while in the throws of a panty pinch?" the website asks while describing the product. "Sometimes, you just need a cute, comfortable, discrete, and convenient on-the-go undergarment option." Certainly, it feels like a better option than rifling through a too-expensive rack at a department store — which is precisely the situation Pocket Panty founder Ashlee L. Turner had in mind when creating the product.
Ashlee L. Turner
Throughout her career, Ashlee L. Turner has worked a wide variety of jobs, and Pocket Panty is simply her latest venture. After starting an independent business in Los Angeles — a candy lounge called Sweet Sugar that hosted parties for a handful of celebrities in its day — she worked in sales. Still, she always wanted to create her own business. After being stuck in a situation where she needed an extra pair of underwear, but couldn't find anything size-inclusive, simple, and easy, she created Pocket Panty.
According to the "About" section on Pocket Panty's website, Turner's mission isn't just to make portable underwear; she also wants to help women from all walks of life. "As a staunch activist and woman of color, [The Pocket Panty] is not just another lucrative business endeavor for Ashlee," it reads. "Instead, it's a labor of love that is near and dear to her heart. Ashlee wants to destigmatize life's accidents and offer a comfortable and affordable on-the-go panty solution that is easily accessible and inclusive of most body types while also giving back to economically disenfranchised women who live in inner-city communities."
The new episode of "Shark Tank" airs on December 15 on ABC at 8 P.M. EST.