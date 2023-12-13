Shelley Hennig Thinks Her Nude Scenes In Obliterated 'Make Sense'

"Obliterated" shows us what happens when a team of soldiers decides to celebrate the end of a major mission. They've just saved Las Vegas, so why not party down among the glitterati and enjoy themselves? They're in the middle of a rager when they receive a call — it turns out that the nuclear bomb they diffused was a fake. The entire team is called back to finish the mission even though they're now collectively, well, obliterated on illicit substances.

If that feels like a throwback to that wave of party-hearty early-'00s adult comedies, it won't be shocking to learn that "Obliterated" has plenty of equal-opportunity nudity from much of its main cast. There are all sorts of body parts on display, and Shelley Hennig, who plays team leader Ava Winters, is not spared. She defended the level of nakedness the part required, explaining that she felt comfortable and that her nude scene worked for her character. "It makes sense in the tone of the show, and we all felt so safe. It starts from the top. I mean that. Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald], Hayden [Schlossberg, series co-creators, producers, writers, and directors], they're just magical," Hennig told interviewer Kyle Meredith in December 2023.

Hennig also mentioned that she talked about the level of nakedness required by the comedy with her castmates. "That was certainly a discussion, and the girls were like, 'Okay, who's gonna show boobs? Who's gonna show butt?'" Hennig said jokingly. "... I decided what I felt comfortable with, and it's definitely more than I've done before. So, [to] my family in Louisiana, my apologies." Yet, when it came to another bit of implied nudity in "Obliterated," Hennig got creative.