George Clooney Pokes Fun At Returning As Batman After His Flash Cameo

Few movies from the DC stable had as much riding on them as "The Flash." Touted as the big reset that would pass the torch between the DCEU and the rebooted DCU, the time-hopping, dimension-jumping tentpole was filled with cameos, including one of the film's biggest surprises: George Clooney, who reprised his role as Batman for the first time in 25 years after the disastrous "Batman and Robin."

When The Hollywood Reporter asked if the cameo at the end of "The Flash" was a harbinger of things to come, however, Clooney seemed to doubt it. "Oh yeah. Somehow, there were not a lot of requests for me to reprise my role as Batman; I don't know why," he joked at the premiere of his latest film, "The Boys in the Boat."

In case Clooney's remarks weren't enough to throw cold water on the prospect of his return as the Dark Knight, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed through a tweet that Clooney would "absolutely not" be the new Batman going forward, despite appearing as seemingly the final variation of the character at the end of "The Flash."