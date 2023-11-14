Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Foreshadows Doom For Beth And Rip's Love Story
There's arguably no single character in the entire "Yellowstone" landscape who fights as hard or as often as Beth Dutton. There's also no single character who loves quite as passionately as the fiery Dutton femme. For the better part of Beth's "Yellowstone" tenure, her affections have been focused entirely on the brooding Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, a complicated romantic pairing that has become a source of pure joy for countless "Yellowstone" diehards.
With the series being such a dramatic wellspring, said romance has, naturally, unfolded under a cloud of impending doom. According to Beth actor Kelly Reilly, said doom will likely consume the newlyweds by series' end. Reilly admitted as much during a recent interview with Insider, noting Beth's past may well end up costing her a future with Rip. "Beth is haunted by her past," the actor said. "She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn't know."
Reilly goes on to posit that Beth's personal demons, specifically her tortured past with Rip, have been bubbling under the surface for a while now. She also claims the inner turmoil translates to one thing in her mind concerning Rip, saying, "She's probably certain that she will lose him." And as far as prophecies go, Reilly notes that this one is very much of the self-fulfilling sort. "She cannot switch that part of herself off," Reilly stated. "There's a tremendous sadness in that."
It'll be a while before Yellowstone fans learn how things shake out for Beth and Rip
It's safe to say that if the romance between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler does come to an end, "Yellowstone" fans will be completely inconsolable, because there may not be a more universally adored couple in all of television. However, if "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan has any intention of ending the show on even a moderately happy note, Beth's and Rip's relationship would obviously make a solid foundation. Of course, if Sheridan opts instead to go the way of full-blown Shakespearean tragedy when he draws the curtain on this iteration of "Yellowstone," the couple may have bullseyes on their backs the size of the Montana sky.
As it stands, "Yellowstone" fandom officially has a lengthy wait ahead to find out what fates await Beth, Rip, and the rest of the players in the tumultuous orbit of the Dutton Ranch. That's because the premiere for the final run of "Yellowstone" was recently pushed back almost a full year.
That move was made in part because of the production delays spawned by the recently ended WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But the series-ending behind-the-scenes turmoil involving "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner likely played a part in the move as well. With recent reports claiming the legendary actor may not even return for the final run of episodes, Sheridan may also need a little extra time to crack the story's final chapter in a satisfactory way, and figuring out Beth's and Rip's endgame no doubt looms large over that task.