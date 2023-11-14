Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Foreshadows Doom For Beth And Rip's Love Story

There's arguably no single character in the entire "Yellowstone" landscape who fights as hard or as often as Beth Dutton. There's also no single character who loves quite as passionately as the fiery Dutton femme. For the better part of Beth's "Yellowstone" tenure, her affections have been focused entirely on the brooding Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, a complicated romantic pairing that has become a source of pure joy for countless "Yellowstone" diehards.

With the series being such a dramatic wellspring, said romance has, naturally, unfolded under a cloud of impending doom. According to Beth actor Kelly Reilly, said doom will likely consume the newlyweds by series' end. Reilly admitted as much during a recent interview with Insider, noting Beth's past may well end up costing her a future with Rip. "Beth is haunted by her past," the actor said. "She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn't know."

Reilly goes on to posit that Beth's personal demons, specifically her tortured past with Rip, have been bubbling under the surface for a while now. She also claims the inner turmoil translates to one thing in her mind concerning Rip, saying, "She's probably certain that she will lose him." And as far as prophecies go, Reilly notes that this one is very much of the self-fulfilling sort. "She cannot switch that part of herself off," Reilly stated. "There's a tremendous sadness in that."