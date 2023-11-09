Kevin Costner's John Dutton Reportedly Not Returning For Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2
Is "Yellowstone" so big that it can go on without its central character? New information indicates that the show may have to give it a go. In a recent episode of his "The Town" podcast, Matthew Belloni of Puck reported that Kevin Costner isn't expected to return for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2, leaving the Dutton Ranch without its patriarch.
"The question is whether Costner is in those final episodes of this season of 'Yellowstone' and my understanding is that, as of now, he is not gonna be in those episodes," Belloni said.
Costner has played John Dutton on Paramount's neo-Western juggernaut since it started airing, so his departure would be a monumental change. What's more, the ending of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1 doesn't provide a conclusive ending to the character's arc — instead, it teases a possible fall from grace courtesy of his son, Jamie (Wes Bentley). While Costner allegedly leaving "Yellowstone" after Season 5 has made news before, this new development could potentially end John Dutton's story before the season is even over, which would put the final "Yellowstone" season in a very strange situation.
Is there a Yellowstone without John Dutton?
In a way, John Dutton's departure from the series would make plenty of sense. The character has anchored "Yellowstone" since the show started, and though his power increases as the seasons progress, the next Dutton generation is also growing stronger. With John now pulling double duty as the head of the family and the governor of Montana, the only logical direction for the Dutton patriarch seems to be down .. and, potentially, out.
On the other hand, this is Kevin Costner. There are few projects that wouldn't be hurt by the departure of an actor of his stature, even though the possibility of him leaving "Yellowstone" has been telegraphed in the trades for some time now. "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 may have more than enough plot threads to deal with even if John Dutton isn't around anymore, but provided that the report of Costner's departure is true, it will be strange if the show has to write John off without actually having the character present.