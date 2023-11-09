Kevin Costner's John Dutton Reportedly Not Returning For Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2

Is "Yellowstone" so big that it can go on without its central character? New information indicates that the show may have to give it a go. In a recent episode of his "The Town" podcast, Matthew Belloni of Puck reported that Kevin Costner isn't expected to return for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2, leaving the Dutton Ranch without its patriarch.

"The question is whether Costner is in those final episodes of this season of 'Yellowstone' and my understanding is that, as of now, he is not gonna be in those episodes," Belloni said.

Costner has played John Dutton on Paramount's neo-Western juggernaut since it started airing, so his departure would be a monumental change. What's more, the ending of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1 doesn't provide a conclusive ending to the character's arc — instead, it teases a possible fall from grace courtesy of his son, Jamie (Wes Bentley). While Costner allegedly leaving "Yellowstone" after Season 5 has made news before, this new development could potentially end John Dutton's story before the season is even over, which would put the final "Yellowstone" season in a very strange situation.