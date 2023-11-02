Mean Girls Cast Reunites For A Totally Fetch 'Sequel' After 19 Years

All of this is leading up to the "Mean Girls" musical movie, which is set to hit theaters in January 2024. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will return to their roles as North Shore High School teacher Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, but the rest of the cast will be completely revamped. Singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp — who's best known for playing Regina George during the Broadway run of "Mean Girls" and her two-season arc on "The Sex Lives of College Girls" — will return as Regina, flanked by Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Avantika Vandanapu as Karen (whose last name is now Shetty).

The movie also boasts some pretty huge names when it comes to the adult characters; Busy Phillipps plays Regina's eternally youthful mother, and Jenna Fischer appears as Cady's mom. Ashley Park ("Emily in Paris," "Beef," and "Girls5Eva") is set to return in an undisclosed role, and Jon Hamm will play the somewhat controversial role of Coach Carr, who carries on an affair with multiple high-schoolers in the original film.

In any case, whether the movie is shilling for Walmart or preparing for its big-screen musical adaptation, "Mean Girls" will never go out of style. One could even say it's forever "fetch."