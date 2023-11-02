Mean Girls Cast Reunites For A Totally Fetch 'Sequel' After 19 Years
The "Mean Girls" cast reunited ... for a Walmart ad.
Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra all returned for an ad for Walmart's Plus program, bringing audiences back to North Shore High School and its strict social hierarchy. (Rachel McAdams and Lizzy Caplan, who respectively played Regina George and Janis Ian, notably did not return for the ad.) Instead of explaining "girl world," Lohan's Cady Heron — now the school's guidance counselor — explains that even though the school still wears pink on Wednesdays according to the original film's rules, everyone shops Walmart's Black Friday deals. Karen Smith (Seyfried) is still doing the school's weather report, although she simply says it might be Wednesday, and Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) is still trying to make "fetch" happen despite her kids' protestations.
People still absolutely love "Mean Girls" well after its 2004 release, so it's not surprising that Walmart wanted to run a commercial mimicking the film's tone. What is surprising, though, is that Lohan, Chabert, Seyfried, Franzese, and Surendra all came back (with the last two playing Damian and Kevin Gnapoor, respectively) for this funny, snappy ad that calls back to the original film.
Mean Girls is returning to the big screen with a musical
All of this is leading up to the "Mean Girls" musical movie, which is set to hit theaters in January 2024. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will return to their roles as North Shore High School teacher Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, but the rest of the cast will be completely revamped. Singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp — who's best known for playing Regina George during the Broadway run of "Mean Girls" and her two-season arc on "The Sex Lives of College Girls" — will return as Regina, flanked by Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Avantika Vandanapu as Karen (whose last name is now Shetty).
The movie also boasts some pretty huge names when it comes to the adult characters; Busy Phillipps plays Regina's eternally youthful mother, and Jenna Fischer appears as Cady's mom. Ashley Park ("Emily in Paris," "Beef," and "Girls5Eva") is set to return in an undisclosed role, and Jon Hamm will play the somewhat controversial role of Coach Carr, who carries on an affair with multiple high-schoolers in the original film.
In any case, whether the movie is shilling for Walmart or preparing for its big-screen musical adaptation, "Mean Girls" will never go out of style. One could even say it's forever "fetch."