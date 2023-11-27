Marvel Star Chris Evans Responds To Avengers Reunion Rumors
Chris Evans has shared his thoughts on those Avengers reunion rumors.
After debuting as Captain America in 2011, Chris Evans seemingly wrapped up his tenure as the First Avenger in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Evans portrayed the star-spangled hero across three solo films and several other projects, emerging as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main figures. Following the release of "Endgame," it appeared Evans was done — especially with Steve Rogers passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). But Marvel might not be done with Evans and the other OG Avengers.
Rumors have suggested for quite some time that Marvel hopes to have key Avengers characters like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) return for future projects. While those reports should be taken with a grain of salt, Marvel's recent woes make that speculation feel all the more possible. While speaking with The View, Evans dismissed the rumors. "You know, I always see those reports, too, and it's news to me," he said. "I think every couple months, someone says that they're getting [Robert] Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlet [Johansson], and everyone's coming back!"
The actor added that he hasn't been approached about a possible return but didn't rule out another Marvel appearance. "And look, I would never say never, but I really — I'm very protective. It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."
Will Chris Evans return as Captain America?
Before "Avengers: Endgame" debuted, Chris Evans told The New York Times, "You want to get off the train before they push you off," suggesting his time in the MCU was done. In 2021, when reports of a potential Captain America return manifested, Evans (via The Hollywood Reporter) shared that the rumors were unfounded. The cycle is continuing, with the actor again shooting down the idea of an Avengers reunion or a definitive return as Steve Rogers.
In a September GQ profile, Evans said he'll "never say never" to a future appearance "just because it was such a wonderful experience." "And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing," he added. "So, no time soon." His comments imply there aren't plans to bring Evans or the other Avengers stars back for a future project.
Then again, this is Marvel, and conversations about resurrecting some of the franchise's beloved heroes could be happening behind the scenes. For what it's worth, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson have previously shot down the idea of returning to the MCU, which is either a positive or negative, depending on how you look at it. And seeing as "Endgame" beautifully wrapped up Captain America's arc, it seems daft to bring Evans back for another project.