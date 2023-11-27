Marvel Star Chris Evans Responds To Avengers Reunion Rumors

Chris Evans has shared his thoughts on those Avengers reunion rumors.

After debuting as Captain America in 2011, Chris Evans seemingly wrapped up his tenure as the First Avenger in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Evans portrayed the star-spangled hero across three solo films and several other projects, emerging as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main figures. Following the release of "Endgame," it appeared Evans was done — especially with Steve Rogers passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). But Marvel might not be done with Evans and the other OG Avengers.

Rumors have suggested for quite some time that Marvel hopes to have key Avengers characters like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) return for future projects. While those reports should be taken with a grain of salt, Marvel's recent woes make that speculation feel all the more possible. While speaking with The View, Evans dismissed the rumors. "You know, I always see those reports, too, and it's news to me," he said. "I think every couple months, someone says that they're getting [Robert] Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlet [Johansson], and everyone's coming back!"

The actor added that he hasn't been approached about a possible return but didn't rule out another Marvel appearance. "And look, I would never say never, but I really — I'm very protective. It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."