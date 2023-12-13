The Last Movie & TV Projects Andre Braugher Was In Before He Died

Fans and Hollywood stars alike were shocked to learn that Andre Braugher died at 61, and the actor's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" castmates were quick to take to social media to mourn their beloved captain.

After the highly popular police procedural comedy ended in 2021, Braugher did not slow down with the acting gigs. That same year, he voiced Al Granger in DreamWorks' "Spirit Untamed," joining a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Julianne Moore. In 2022, he worked on multiple projects, with the most prominent being "The Good Fight" — the first spin-off of "The Good Wife." Braugher joined the Paramount+ show during its 6th season and was in 10 episodes, playing the extremely dapper and flamboyant Ri'Chard Lane, a lawyer who would probably drive his "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" character, Raymond Holt, up the wall. Tragically, this would be Braugher's final completed television role.

In 2022, the actor starred alongside Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the film "She Said," a harrowing drama following the journalists investigating Harvey Weinstein. Before his death, Braugher was also in the process of filming a new television series.