The Last Movie & TV Projects Andre Braugher Was In Before He Died
Fans and Hollywood stars alike were shocked to learn that Andre Braugher died at 61, and the actor's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" castmates were quick to take to social media to mourn their beloved captain.
After the highly popular police procedural comedy ended in 2021, Braugher did not slow down with the acting gigs. That same year, he voiced Al Granger in DreamWorks' "Spirit Untamed," joining a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Julianne Moore. In 2022, he worked on multiple projects, with the most prominent being "The Good Fight" — the first spin-off of "The Good Wife." Braugher joined the Paramount+ show during its 6th season and was in 10 episodes, playing the extremely dapper and flamboyant Ri'Chard Lane, a lawyer who would probably drive his "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" character, Raymond Holt, up the wall. Tragically, this would be Braugher's final completed television role.
In 2022, the actor starred alongside Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the film "She Said," a harrowing drama following the journalists investigating Harvey Weinstein. Before his death, Braugher was also in the process of filming a new television series.
Andre Braugher's next television project was supposed to be The Residence
"The Residence" is an upcoming Netflix murder mystery drama set in the White House. The series consists of eight episodes and is helmed by Paul William Davies, with television powerhouse Shonda Rhimes attached as an executive producer. The show boasts a strong cast, which Andre Braugher was a part of.
Braugher was set to play a character named A.B. Wynter. However, according to Deadline, the series could only complete filming for four episodes before the WGA strike began earlier in 2023. After the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, production was expected to start back up in early January 2024. Per Deadline's report, it's currently unclear if the series will resume production at the beginning of the new year or how the writers will handle Braugher's character. If the show does not recast the part, then it would be the actor's last official role, released posthumously. That is unless, by some chance, Warner Bros. decides to suddenly release "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt." The animated flick was canceled in August 2022 despite being in its very last production stages. Braugher voiced a part in the film, joined by heavy hitters like Mark Hamill, Ming-Na Wen, and Iain Armitage.