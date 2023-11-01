Marvel Hires Logan Writer To Fix Blade Movie's 'Bizarre' Storyline

It wasn't long ago that anything that came from Marvel Studios would be a certified hit. That's no longer the case as the studio finds itself in a precarious position and reassessing its current slate of projects, as mentioned in a recent exposé from Variety. One of the most intriguing tidbits from the story concerns the production of "Blade," which is set to star Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. Apparently, it's been a rough go recently, and a heavy hitter has been brought on to right the ship.

According to the story, the "Blade" script has gone through numerous permutations, with five writers and two directors attached across its troubled production. A source even says at one point the film's story was set to follow women and be "filled with life lessons." Would the life lessons be how humans probably shouldn't go to a rave with blood sprinklers? On top of that, the titular vampire killer himself was designated as the fourth lead, which seems strange when an actor of Ali's caliber has signed on.

Suffice it to say, changes were needed, and Kevin Feige reportedly brought Michael Green, who was nominated for an Oscar for his "Logan" script, to get things back on track. "Blade" is a hot property, with the original starring Wesley Snipes still being a classic among comic book movie fans. However, Green has already proven himself adept at adapting well-worn characters, so it's definitely a good start to getting audiences excited for a new "Blade" movie again.