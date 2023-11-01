Marvel Hires Logan Writer To Fix Blade Movie's 'Bizarre' Storyline
It wasn't long ago that anything that came from Marvel Studios would be a certified hit. That's no longer the case as the studio finds itself in a precarious position and reassessing its current slate of projects, as mentioned in a recent exposé from Variety. One of the most intriguing tidbits from the story concerns the production of "Blade," which is set to star Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. Apparently, it's been a rough go recently, and a heavy hitter has been brought on to right the ship.
According to the story, the "Blade" script has gone through numerous permutations, with five writers and two directors attached across its troubled production. A source even says at one point the film's story was set to follow women and be "filled with life lessons." Would the life lessons be how humans probably shouldn't go to a rave with blood sprinklers? On top of that, the titular vampire killer himself was designated as the fourth lead, which seems strange when an actor of Ali's caliber has signed on.
Suffice it to say, changes were needed, and Kevin Feige reportedly brought Michael Green, who was nominated for an Oscar for his "Logan" script, to get things back on track. "Blade" is a hot property, with the original starring Wesley Snipes still being a classic among comic book movie fans. However, Green has already proven himself adept at adapting well-worn characters, so it's definitely a good start to getting audiences excited for a new "Blade" movie again.
Making a Blade movie with minimal Blade is like trying to ice-skate uphill
As much as people like the Wesley Snipes "Blade" movies, there's no denying that Mahershala Ali taking over the character rules. It's incredibly exciting to think of what he could do as Blade, and Variety goes on to report how he had considered leaving the project. As such, a complete overhaul was definitely needed to finally pay off all of the breadcrumbs that have been set up for Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.
Ali had a minor speaking role in "Eternals," where he talks to Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) about whether he's truly ready to wield the Ebony Blade. A more mystical side of the MCU is forming, which only grew greater with "Werewolf by Night," which delved deeper into the lore concerning monsters in this universe. And considering all of the other troubles Marvel Studios faces concerning declining interest in its Disney+ series and Jonathan Majors' legal issues, the studio needs a win. Marvel needs to be willing to branch out into other kinds of stories to keep audiences invested, and a "Blade" movie that leans into monsters and horror could do precisely that.
Variety concludes by mentioning how there are reports Marvel wants to make "Blade" on a budget under $100 million. Most superhero movies fall more into the $200 million camp, but a lower budget allows more wiggle room to turn a profit. It may also allow for greater experimentation where Marvel can deviate from its usual formula. Hopefully, a new script does justice to the character who is, in fact, the lead of his own movie.