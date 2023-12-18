Nude Scenes That Got The Actors In Trouble In Real Life

The following article contains references to sexual assault.

To bare or not to bare? In Hollywood, that has always been a fraught question. Every era of moviemaking has had its share of controversies surrounding nudity on screen, whether it's Josephine McKim swimming in the buff for 1934's "Tarzan and His Mate" or Sharon Stone crossing her legs nearly 60 years later in "Basic Instinct." Even in 2023, much of the online discourse around Christopher Nolan's hit biopic "Oppenheimer" concerned a pair of intimate scenes featuring stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, as a new generation debated the artistic merit of nude scenes in general and the question of how much of an actor an audience really needs to see.

In the middle decades of the 20th century, of course, the so-called "Hays Code" forbade any explicit nudity or sexual content (among a host of other moralistic guidelines). But even after the code was replaced by the Motion Picture Association of America's rating system, there were social and economic forces to consider. The MPA has long held sex to a more stringent standard than violence. A single nude scene in a film could mean the difference between a PG-13 and an R rating, or an R and an NC-17 movie.

Beyond the capriciousness of the ratings board, though, some nude scenes over the years have caused personal, professional, and even legal headaches for the actors and directors who made them. Let's take a look at some of the most troublesome nude scenes in film, on television, and even on stage.