Why Is There So Much Sex In Oppenheimer?

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

Christopher Nolan movies aren't really known for being "sexy." Part of this stems from many of his films being PG-13, but even with those, you'd be hard-pressed to find a passionate make-out scene. With "Oppenheimer," he directed his first sex scenes, which were the point of much contention prior to release.

Social media was all a flutter about what the sex scenes in "Oppenheimer" would entail. The result is nothing super scandalous. There's a sex scene between J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh). There's another scene where it's implied they had sex while sitting naked across from one another, and there's a more psychological scene where Oppenheimer's wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt), envisions her husband and Tatlock having sex while he's being interrogated.

For Nolan, the scenes were critical to better understanding the man Oppenheimer was. After all, the movie's called "Oppenheimer" and not "The Making of the Atom Bomb." Nolan even stated, "When you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story." He didn't want to play coy about that part of the man's life, which holds great significance. But in the greater context of the film, are the sex scenes merited?