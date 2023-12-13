Marvel's 'New Moon Knight' Controversy Explained & Why It's Wrong - Exclusive

So, who is the new Moon Knight? Right now, readers don't know who the new Moon Knight is.

Writer Jed MacKay told Looper that readers will learn who this is within future issues of "Vengeance of the Moon Knight." MacKay shared, "Well, we know what Moon Knight looks like as he's on the cover of 'Vengeance of the Moon Knight' #1, and I'd think it's pretty obvious that it's not her in that costume, haha. No, Reese has been left in charge of the Midnight Mission (as we saw Moon Knight tell her in 'Moon Knight' #28) in the event of his death (as we saw in, well, 'Moon Knight' #30). Throughout 'Vengeance of the Moon Knight,' we're going to see how she, along with the rest of the Midnight Mission crew, deals with this change in leadership. We're going to focus on each member of the crew: Reese, Tigra, Soldier, Hunter's Moon, and 8-Ball in turn as they deal with the loss of Moon Knight and, even more worrying — the appearance of Moon Knight!"

All we do know is that after Spector's death, the Midnight Mission will keep helping those who need it. As they grieve the leader that united them, the surviving heroes will have to figure out how to keep things running smoothly at the Midnight Mission.

"Moon Knight" #30 by Marvel Comics is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.