Marvel Announces The Apocalyptic Finale Of Marc Spector (And Teases The Next Chapter)

In "Moon Knight" #25 by Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit, the story sees the rise of a new Black Spectre. The unnamed person behind the villain's mask is revealed to run his own dark version of Moon Knight's Midnight Mission called the Chapel Perilous. While Moon Knight's Midnight Mission protects travelers of the night, Black Spectre offers help from visitors in exchange for their souls. Black Spectre uses a series of former Moon Knight villains to nearly kill the hero before he is unexpectedly saved by one of his rogue agents, Eight-Ball. Despite not killing Moon Knight, Black Spectre causes a prison break and is last seen trying to recruit the wildly unstable Zodiac.

MacKay told Marvel.com that "The Last Days of Moon Knight" has been in the works for some time, dating back over 10+ issues of stories (and obviously long before that with the Black Spectre and Moon Knight's shared history). He described the three-issue arc as the two characters going to war, where Moon Knight will fight for the survival of himself, his city, and the Midnight Mission. Check out the cover for "Moon Knight" #28 by Stephen Segovia featuring Moon Knight, Hunter's Moon, and Black Spector, followed by the issue's text synopsis.

Marvel Comics

"Running from MOON KNIGHT #28-30, "The Last Days of Moon Knight" will see Moon Knight in a deadly race to intercept the Black Spectre before his apocalyptic schemes bear fruit—but the clock is ticking, and a city hangs in the balance. And when the dust settles, a new vengeance will be born."