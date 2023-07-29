Death Of Moon Knight: Marvel Promises A 'Bittersweet Journey' For The MCU Hero

The death of Moon Knight is coming soon to the pages of Marvel Comics. To celebrate the storyline, the publisher just revealed a series of variant covers highlighting the character's history with artwork that revisits some of Moon Knight's most iconic moments. The cover art series is described by Marvel as a "bittersweet journey," and it may be just that for fans who don't want to see the hero perish, but with it, the publisher is celebrating the hero's 45-plus year career.

"The Death of Moon Knight," by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio, will feature Marc Spector's taking on the new Black Spectre, who re-emerged in the pages of "Moon Knight" #25. While the details regarding who or what kills Moon Knight — or if the arc is more about the Moon Knight mantle itself dying — haven't been fully revealed, his upcoming fight against Black Spectre will lead to some kind of significant change to the hero. The villain, who is at least the third person to dawn the Black Spectre mantle, hasn't revealed their real identity yet. However, regardless of who they might be, Moon Knight needs to take their arrival very seriously, as they were last seen breaking into prison and meeting with another deadly villain, Zodiac.