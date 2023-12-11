15 Best Single-Use F-Bombs In PG-13 Movies, Ranked

The Motion Picture Association limits PG-13 movies to a single F-bomb, a rule that's been around for years. There are a few examples of PG-13 films with more than one use of the forbidden word if they're not used in a sexual context and jump through plenty of other hoops. Still, since there aren't many with multiple uses of the word — it's effectively a standard of the industry that limits filmmakers to a single F-bomb.

Because of this, most filmmakers who throw an F-bomb into a PG-13 film do so as creatively and humorously as possible. This is true of all kinds of films, from sci-fi and horror to drama and comedy. That said, a movie doesn't necessarily have to be funny to score a brilliant single-use F-bomb — many do so creatively regardless of the genre, and they're almost always amusing.

Of course, even if an F-bomb isn't funny, it's almost always memorable, and it's far more noticeable in a movie utterly devoid of R-rated profanity than something directed by Quentin Tarantino. These PG-13 films feature one brilliantly dropped F-bomb. Whether for comedic reasons, to make a point, or as a pivotal scene dividing one act from another, they're all excellent examples of single-use F-bombs.