One Chicago Stars Share BTS Photos As They Finally Return To Set
The summer of 2023 was one of upheaval in Hollywood as both the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild went on strike for important protections to ensure future generations can continue making careers in the entertainment industry. It also meant many movie and television productions had to suspend filming, including every show in the One Chicago franchise. However, with substantial gains made on both counts, things are ramping up again, and various members of the One Chicago family are posting about getting back into the swing of things.
Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett on "Chicago Fire" and its sister series, uploaded several pictures to Instagram of her excitement to start filming again. She included the caption, "Filming prep week! Makeup @chicagomakeupartists! Fittings with Sue! Special effects with the whole crew! My very last Ambo driving training today... Everything is coming together to bring you an awesome season 12!" As far as what "last Ambo driving" is referencing, it was announced previously that "Chicago Fire" Season 12 will be Killmer's last as she's departing the show, so going back to work after all this time is likely especially bittersweet for her.
Killer also posted stories of her excitement on Instagram, including an image of her with some of her One Chicago co-stars, all grinning delightfully. It sounds like production is still in the early stages, but things are well underway for "Chicago Fire" to debut Season 12 on January 17, 2024.
Tracy Spiridakos is excited to get back to Chicago P.D.
Kara Killmer isn't the only member of the One Chicago family to express her excitement at going back to work on social media. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D." and the other franchise shows, also posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram. She's all smiles next to Marina Squerciati, who plays Kim Burgess, along with the caption, "Annnnd we're back!!"
Interestingly, Spiridakos is the other One Chicago cast member posting about going back to work. Like Kara Killmer, this upcoming season is also her last. "Chicago P.D." will air Season 11 on January 17, like the other shows, and it'll be the last one for Spiridakos. This leaves a great deal of anticipation for fans of both series as they wonder how the characters will be written off. Interestingly enough, Sylvie Brett and Hailey Upton were in relationships with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), respectively. Both male characters left some time ago, and now, their partners are following suit. It's bound to create plenty of emotional drama and keep fans invested, even with both shows having shorter episode counts due to the strikes.
The social media posts are nice to let fans know things are getting underway for more One Chicago. And it's especially nice for Killmer to give consideration toward the people who work on the show behind the scenes who perhaps don't get as much credit as they should. The strikes over the summer were all about solidarity, and giving credit where it's due is undoubtedly much appreciated.