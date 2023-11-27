One Chicago Stars Share BTS Photos As They Finally Return To Set

The summer of 2023 was one of upheaval in Hollywood as both the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild went on strike for important protections to ensure future generations can continue making careers in the entertainment industry. It also meant many movie and television productions had to suspend filming, including every show in the One Chicago franchise. However, with substantial gains made on both counts, things are ramping up again, and various members of the One Chicago family are posting about getting back into the swing of things.

Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett on "Chicago Fire" and its sister series, uploaded several pictures to Instagram of her excitement to start filming again. She included the caption, "Filming prep week! Makeup @chicagomakeupartists! Fittings with Sue! Special effects with the whole crew! My very last Ambo driving training today... Everything is coming together to bring you an awesome season 12!" As far as what "last Ambo driving" is referencing, it was announced previously that "Chicago Fire" Season 12 will be Killmer's last as she's departing the show, so going back to work after all this time is likely especially bittersweet for her.

Killer also posted stories of her excitement on Instagram, including an image of her with some of her One Chicago co-stars, all grinning delightfully. It sounds like production is still in the early stages, but things are well underway for "Chicago Fire" to debut Season 12 on January 17, 2024.