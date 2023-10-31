Chicago Fire: Taylor Kinney Set To Return In Season 12

You can breathe easier, Stellaride fans, after that heartbreaking Season 11 finale — it looks like Taylor Kinney will be headed back to the firehouse for Season 12 of "Chicago Fire."

Variety reports that the actor — who left the show for unknown personal reasons in the middle of Season 11 — has locked in a deal to act in a number of episodes during the show's upcoming 12th Season as his veteran character, Kelly Severide. The exact number of appearances Kinney will make has not been confirmed yet, but Variety says that he will show up in the first few episodes of the season.

There has been some concern within the "Chicago Fire" fandom that Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide might be headed toward divorce due to Kinney's unexpected absence and Kelly's removal from the show's story. Stella spent much of Season 11 enduring on her own, with Severide off in Alabama working at a firefighter training camp. She learns toward the end of Season 10 that Kelly has been invited to participate in an ATF investigation at the behest of his bosses and he takes off to become part of the investigation instead of coming home — a choice he does not discuss with Stella. When the audience sees Stella, she's headed off to track down Kelly all by herself.

Thanks to Kinney's choice to return to the program, "Chicago Fire" fans now know that Stella's quest will be successful, though it will take a while before the fruits of those labors pan out. And fortunately, Kinney won't join a host of recent One Chicago actors in departing NBC.