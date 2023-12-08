The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Every State

Each December, friends and families gather to watch something cozy and full of cheer. Of course, this raises the trickiest question for a holiday host: Which movie should we watch? Finding the perfect film to entertain our loved ones around Christmas is no easy task. Some guests might prefer Hallmark's specific brand of Christmas movies — full of predictable romance and town-saving adventures. Others might request a PG-13 or R-rated Christmas flick fit for those who don't like traditional holiday fare. Understandably, most families put on something reliable to watch, a seasonal film they've seen countless times and can trust to comfort all. So, which Christmas films dominated household television screens throughout 2023?

Looper's here to tell you. Using research on IMDb and Google Trends for the past 12 months of 2023, our team discovered which Christmas movies are the most popular state by state. Likely, the titles on this list won't come as a surprise. However, where these films rank amongst the states might! Below, we'll explore the top Christmas movies across the United States so you can see who's watching what in 2023.