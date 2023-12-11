Kmart's 'Jingle Bells' Joe Boxer Commercial Controversy Explained

In 2013, Kmart released a humorous ad revealing that bells are not the only thing that jingle and jangle during the holiday season. Titled "Show Your Joe," the commercial starts with a line of men in tuxedos playing the song "Silent Night" on handbells. The tune — and their instruments — makes a drastic change when the table in front of them is removed, revealing that, under the belt, they're each only wearing a pair of festive Joe Boxer underwear. From there, they move their hips one by one, seemingly using a different pair of "bells" to play the song "Jingle Bells."

The implication of men's testicles being able to play the holly jolly number was an attention grabber from the jump. The official clip currently has around 19 million views on YouTube, and it brought a significant business boost to Kmart the year it was released, with some locations even selling out of the product. But not everyone placed the ad on their nice list.

Kmart's social media received its fair share of negative comments toward the piece while groups such as One Million Moms also became vocal over the matter. Parents Television Council director Melissa Henson shared her sentiments with HuffPost, saying, "Kmart is one of those stores that has traditionally been considered a family brand ... The backlash can be pretty bad. The brand has been suffering and may have a hard time recovering from this if they alienate a lot of customers."

However, viewers may have been looking in the wrong place to find controversy within the commercial.