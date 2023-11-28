How Old Is Corona's 'Feliz Navidad' Commercial?

The end of each year always brings a cavalcade of new commercials in the spirit of the holiday season, but the most iconic of the bunch are those old classics that return year after year. There's M&M's nostalgic "They Do Exist" ad, LeBron James' meme-worthy Sprite Cranberry spot, and, of course, Corona's "Feliz Navidad" commercial.

Corona's ad, which features the ambient sounds and sights of a tropical night along with a whistled rendition of "O' Tannenbaum," has been a staple of the holiday marketing cycle for a long time — to the point where younger audiences may not even remember a time before its existence. So, exactly how long has it been around?

As of 2023, Corona's iconic Christmas ad is 33 years old, with the spot — officially titled "O' Tannenpalm" — making its debut all the way back in 1990. After Hershey's Kisses' similarly-ubiquitous "Christmas Bells" ad, it's the longest-running holiday commercial out there. Despite being around for decades, the commercial's content has remained virtually identical to how it was presented during its first year.