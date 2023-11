Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

How Old Is Corona's 'Feliz Navidad' Commercial?

The end of each year always brings a cavalcade of new commercials in the spirit of the holiday season, but the most iconic of the bunch are those old classics that return year after year. There's M&M's nostalgic "They Do Exist" ad, LeBron James' meme-worthy Sprite Cranberry spot, and, of course, Corona's "Feliz Navidad" commercial.

Corona's ad, which features the ambient sounds and sights of a tropical night along with a whistled rendition of "O' Tannenbaum," has been a staple of the holiday marketing cycle for a long time — to the point where younger audiences may not even remember a time before its existence. So, exactly how long has it been around?

As of 2023, Corona's iconic Christmas ad is 33 years old, with the spot — officially titled "O' Tannenpalm" — making its debut all the way back in 1990. After Hershey's Kisses' similarly-ubiquitous "Christmas Bells" ad, it's the longest-running holiday commercial out there. Despite being around for decades, the commercial's content has remained virtually identical to how it was presented during its first year.