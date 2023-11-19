They Do Exist: What Year Did The M&M's Fainting Santa Commercial Originally Air?

The question of when the holiday season begins is a debate as old as consumerism itself. Some say the season starts November 1st. Others would argue that seasonal cheer is ushered in after Thanksgiving ends or when holiday movies begin popping up on TV and streaming services. Real ones know that the true beginning of the holiday season is marked by the airing of one specific commercial from the '90s: M&M's original ad known as "Faint."

Created by the advertising agency BBDO and debuting in 1996, "Faint" is a fifteen-second broadcast spot that tells a simple story. A regular M&M and a peanut M&M — colloquially known as Red and Yellow — walk into a living room to set out a bowl of Christmas-colored M&Ms for Santa. Yellow asks Red if he thinks Santa will like them, and Red responds, "I don't know, I never met the guy." At this point, Santa — who is already in the room setting up gifts — turns around, and the three spot each other. Santa and Red are so freaked out upon realizing that the other exists that they both faint, leaving Yellow alone.

As far as comedy ads go, this one is concise, funny, and intensely nostalgic after airing for almost three decades. The casting has held up too: Red is voiced by "Futurama" actor Billy West, Yellow is voiced by Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons and the role of Santa Claus is played by American stage actor Robert Machray.