How Superbad Changed Christopher Mintz-Plasse Forever

He may be best recognized as the lovably awkward McLovin from 2007's "Superbad," but Christopher Mintz-Plasse has made himself a notable career in Hollywood. Appearances in "Role Models," "Kick-Ass," and "Neighbors," have helped make Mintz-Plasse a recognizable figure in film. Additionally, voice-over work in franchises such as "Trolls" and "How to Train Your Dragon" has also kept him relevant.

Still, despite his many remarkable performances, Mintz-Plasse may never outlive his breakout role in the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg comedy hit "Superbad." The career-making teen film may have starred Jonah Hill and Michael Cera while launching the career of Emma Stone, but the story wouldn't be the same without the scrawny Fogell, aka "McLovin," surviving the craziest night of his young life. The nerdy teenager evolves through the movie from being brutally socially awkward and off-putting to a hero to his entire high school after an evening of debauchery with a fake ID and a pair of fun-loving police officers.

Parallel to his character's arc, Mintz-Plasse's life was significantly changed by "Superbad." The young actor became an icon across the country. Meanwhile, the McLovin performer incurred multiple milestones as a teenager on the set of the big-budget feature. Continue reading to discover how Christopher Mintz-Plasse's life was forever altered by the coming-of-age comedy "Superbad."