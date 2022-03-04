Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg Discuss The Inspiration Behind Their Boys: Diabolical Animated Episode

It's been a long wait for Season 3 of the hit Amazon Prime Video super villain series "The Boys," but showrunner Eric Kripke and his fellow creatives, including executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, have found a creative way to tide fans over until the series returns in June. It's called "The Boys Present: Diabolical," an eight-episode animated anthology series that's set in the universe of "The Boys" and gives a variety of writers and directors the opportunity to tell their own Compound V-infused tales with often-times results that are quite literally explosive.

Without question, the most interesting part about "Diabolical" is that each episode has a distinctly different animation style. For example, the episode from "The Boys" graphic novel creator Garth Ennis, called "I'm Your Pusher," is like watching the pages of his creation come to life; while co-writers Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth's "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" has the stylings of Roiland and Dan Harmon's Adult Swim smash "Rick and Morty."

"Diabolical" kicks off, though, with an episode from the beautifully demented minds of Rogen and Goldberg, who meld their "Boys" sensibilities with a traditional form of animated storytelling.