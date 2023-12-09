Why Hollywood Won't Cast Elisha Cuthbert

The early 2000s exploded with a plethora of new kids on the entertainment block. Young actors, such as Elisha Cuthbert and Ryan Gosling, arrived on the scene and established themselves as in-demand and talented performers with the world at their feet. They were presented as the next generation of movie stars, and audiences needed to invest in high-quality shades, because the future looked bright for them.

While some of these actors proved to be more than "ken-ough" in the end, there were others who didn't fulfill the potential that many believed they demonstrated when they first showed up. In the case of Cuthbert, she never disappeared from the entertainment industry entirely, but one cannot dispute that she lacks the star power she once commanded. That's okay, though: Life is anything but linear, and there are bigger and better things than starring in movies and television shows.

Even so, analyzing Cuthbert's career tells a story of where certain events and moments pushed her off the A-list path. From high-profile film failures to a desire to get away from the lifestyles of the rich and famous in Hollywood, let's take a look at what happened to Elisha Cuthbert.