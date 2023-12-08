Maestro Review: A Work Of Pure Showmanship

Bradley Cooper wants an Oscar. He wants one really bad. This is no secret to anyone. But with his work in "Maestro," he might just deserve one. In this broad, soaring biopic, he examines the personal and professional life of Leonard Bernstein, one of America's greatest conductors and composers. While it shines its light on Bernstein, it's unafraid of delving into his very real flaws, championing his genius but being unsentimental about the difficulties he posed for those around him. There's a sense of fluidity and lyricism to the production that captures the spirit of Bernstein, helping "Maestro" to overcome the limitations of the genre, which often traps viewers in a play-by-play recreation of its subject's life. With stirring performances from both Cooper in the lead role and Carey Mulligan as his long-suffering wife, "Maestro" tells a story of the kind of talent that brings tremendous joy but also threatens to suffocate anyone who's too close to it for too long.

The youngest conductor in New York Philharmonic history, Leonard Bernstein is on the fast track to success beyond his wildest dreams. He has a passion for music of all shapes and sounds, and he both conducts and composes with a frenetic energy that can't help but rouse the spirits of anyone who listens to him. His attitude towards life is equally ebullient, as he bandies praise and forms attachments quickly — too quickly — to those who enter his orbit. Of particular fascination to Bernstein is the beautiful young actress Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan), and the two begin a relationship that is as long-lived and devoted as it is emotionally compromised. Bernstein loves deeply, but his feelings are fickle, and he sees no inherent contradiction in his ability to adore Felicia yet bed any man or woman who catches his fancy.

As much as "Maestro" is about Bernstein's life and career, its empathetic treatment of Felicia also poses the question of the cost of loving him. What must someone sacrifice in order to reach such rarified air, and can anyone survive such a relationship without it breaking their spirit?