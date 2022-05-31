Bradley Cooper Is Unrecognizable As Leonard Bernstein In Maestro First Look

For his directorial follow-up to his 2018 film "A Star Is Born," Bradley Cooper has decided to tackle the life of prolific composer Leonard Bernstein, who is best known for providing the music for musicals such as "West Side Story" and "On the Town," among many other accomplishments.

"Maestro" was first announced by Paramount in May 2018 before being acquired by Netflix in 2020 (per Deadline). Co-written by Cooper and Josh Singer — the Oscar-winning writer of "Spotlight" — the film spans 30 years, and focuses on Bernstein, played by Cooper, and his wife, Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. Filming began in May 2022, and it's expected to be released in 2023. The film is being produced by an impressive slate of industry heavyweights, including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Todd Phillips. As for Cooper, he explained to Variety, "I [told Spielberg], 'I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?'"

Now that Netflix has shared the first photos of "Maestro" showing Cooper's transformation by famed makeup designer Kazu Hiro, fans can't believe how unrecognizable Cooper is.