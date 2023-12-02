Maestro's Bradley Cooper Responds To Leonard Bernstein Nose Controversy

With the SAG-AFTRA strike in the rearview mirror, Bradley Cooper is finally able to address the controversy from last summer about the prosthetic nose he uses to portray Leonard Bernstein in the fact-based music drama "Maestro."

The flap surrounding Cooper's use of the prosthetic in his portrayal of the famed "West Side Story" music composer emerged after the first trailer for "Maestro" was released in August. The actor was immediately called out on X, formerly known as Twitter, by advocacy groups. "Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper – a non Jew – to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated 'Jew nose, on him," read a tweet from @StopAntisemitism.

In an interview with "CBS Mornings" (via Variety) about his new film, Cooper said he wasn't caught off guard by the critical reactions to his use of the prosthetic nose, adding that he used the prop with good intentions.

"You never know what's going to happen. I've done this whole project out of love and it's so clear to me where I come from," Cooper told "CBS Mornings." "My nose is very similar to Lenny's actually. The prosthetic is actually like a silk sheet."