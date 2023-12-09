3 Details To Know About Snow In Seconds From Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" is turning into a winter wonderland thanks to a certain new pitch that hews close to the spirit of the season. One of the various products featured on Season 15, Episode 8 is none other than Snow in Seconds, which offers users exactly what it says on the tin (or bag, in this instance). The company specializes in water-activated synthetic snow, allowing consumers to give any place, from a dollhouse to an entire front yard, a distinctly wintery touch — even if the seasonal weather isn't cooperating.

While some "Shark Tank" fans may already long be familiar with the concept of fake snow prior to Snow in Seconds' appearance on the series, there are a few interesting tidbits about this particular iteration of the product that are worth going over, including how it works and a certain surprising alternative use. Here's everything that interested viewers should know about Snow in Seconds.