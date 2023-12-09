How Zack Snyder Really Feels About Barbie's Snyder Cut Joke

Warner Bros. is the studio behind "Barbie," and it's also the studio that Zack Snyder butted heads with over many elements of his DC Extended Universe, a clash that helped inevitably lead to the reboot of the DC film franchise under the leadership of filmmaker James Gunn. That's why the "Snyder Cut" joke could be seen as a poke at Snyder himself.

But Snyder mentioned that Warner Bros. CEO Michael DeLuca did warn them about the jab in advance. "They gave us a heads-up," he explained, adding that DeLuca mentioned it to his spouse and producing partner, Deborah Snyder. "'Hey, there's a reference to 'Justice League' in the movie," Zack recalled DeLuca saying. "'It's cool and whatever. I hope you guys understand, we think it's awesome.'"

Considering Zack's response to the "Barbie" movie, it seems that he didn't take the joke to heart. On the contrary, he appears to be blown away by how well-known he is in pop culture for this one thing. "The thing that you need to take a second and think about is that your name is so seamlessly sewed together with a pop-culture phenomenon so big it can exist as a joke in a movie about Barbie. That's pretty insane," he remarked, adding, "You just need to step back for a second and go like, 'Whoa, what did we do? What happened? How is that a thing?'"