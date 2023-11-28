Zack Snyder's Worst WB Problem Threatens James Gunn's DCU - And It Could Get Messy

In late 2022, comic book movie fans received the best news they'd heard in years when it was announced that James Gunn would be heading DC Studios alongside fellow CEO Peter Safran. While the announcement had been met with great anticipation given Gunn's previous triumphs under both the Marvel and DC banners, there may now be cause for concern: it turns out the new DC Universe comes with some strings attached that could paint a problematic picture.

Along with theatrical DC Universe releases such as "Superman: Legacy" and "The Brave and the Bold," DC Studios is also set to produce several streaming series for Max. However, shows such as "Lanterns," "Booster Gold," and Gunn's own "Waller" will not be helmed solely by the team at DC. Rather, Max will also exercise a level of creative control in the creation of these series. This is unlike the way in which Marvel Studios has operated its streaming content, with Kevin Feige's division responsible for the creative side while Disney+ gets the shows onto our screens.

For Warner Brothers to be kicking off its relationship with Gunn in such a fashion is not the best sign. Not only is it odd considering the critical success that Gunn achieved with both "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," but ironically enough, in the company's efforts to improve its comic book movie output, the move harkens back to some of the biggest mistakes it made with another filmmaker who was initially set to launch DC's film unit into box office glory.