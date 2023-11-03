Barbie: Greta Gerwig Had To Fight Warner Bros. To Keep A Now Classic Ken Scene

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is full of incredible moments that became instant classics the second the film premiered — and the "dream ballet" that occurs near the ending is just one of them. Faced with the terrifying prospect of self-reflection, Ken (Ryan Gosling) loses sight of who he is, feeling abandoned by his Barbie (Margot Robbie) and seduced by the lure of the patriarchy. Apparently, though, Warner Bros. and Mattel were worried that Gerwig's audiences wouldn't quite understand the dream ballet, where Gosling's Ken figures out his feelings alongside other Kens played by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and others.

"It just said in the script, 'And then it becomes a dream ballet and they work it out through dance,'" Gerwig told "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong during a chat at the BFI London Film Festival earlier in October (Variety reported on the event). "There was a big meeting that was like, 'Do you need this?' And I was like, 'Everything in me needs this.' They were like, 'What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?' And I was like, 'A dream ballet? Where do I begin!'"

Luckily, Gerwig got her way, and the dream ballet stayed. It's hard to imagine the movie without it — especially because it's one of many loving homages to a classic Hollywood movie.